Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NOVT stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 126.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.07. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

