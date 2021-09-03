Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
NOVT stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 126.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.07. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
