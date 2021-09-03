NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NSK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NPSKY opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 455.00 and a beta of 1.06. NSK has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

