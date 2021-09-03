Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 3.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 25.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. 36,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

