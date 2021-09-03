Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 6% Higher

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25. 64 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 161,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

