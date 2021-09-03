Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NUW stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. 36,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,603. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

