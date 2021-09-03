Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,391. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28.

In other news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $31,950.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $85,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

