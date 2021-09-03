Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NCA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 59,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,681. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.76% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

