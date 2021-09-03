Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.304 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

JCE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,945. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

