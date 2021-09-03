Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE JHB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 110,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,414. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

