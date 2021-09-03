Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NID stock remained flat at $$14.82 during trading hours on Friday. 91,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,846. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

