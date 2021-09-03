Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) by 470.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

