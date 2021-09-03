Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE NUV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $48,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

