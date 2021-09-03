Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.449 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,015. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.55% of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund worth $43,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.