Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $24,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

