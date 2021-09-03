Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NAD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,524. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $16.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $59,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

