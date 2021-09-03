Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 1st

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE JRS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,160. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 81,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

