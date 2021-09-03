Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Posts Earnings Results

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19), reports. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million.

NYXH stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.