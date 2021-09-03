Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) versus Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Critical Survey

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oasis Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ecopetrol pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ecopetrol and Oasis Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 1 2 0 2.25 Oasis Petroleum 0 2 8 0 2.80

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus price target of $13.57, suggesting a potential downside of 3.58%. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus price target of $95.10, suggesting a potential upside of 6.29%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and Oasis Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $13.66 billion 2.12 $2.06 billion $0.28 50.25 Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 1.64 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 13.04% 6.85% 2.70% Oasis Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Ecopetrol on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

