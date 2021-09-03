Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.93 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.09. The stock had a trading volume of 89,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.19 and its 200 day moving average is $242.58. Okta has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.67.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

