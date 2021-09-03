ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.40

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 47147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $802,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,379,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 221,308 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.