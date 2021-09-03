ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.17.

A number of research firms have commented on OGS. Mizuho increased their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,675. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

