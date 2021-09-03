Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.12. Opera shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 118 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.11.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 109.82%.
About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
