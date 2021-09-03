Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.12. Opera shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 118 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 109.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Opera by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Opera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Opera by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

