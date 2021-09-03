Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

OPRT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. 37,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,034. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $49,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $684,800. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oportun Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

