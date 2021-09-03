Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,941 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paya were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.00 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

