Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of WNS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of WNS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $84.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.