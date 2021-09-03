Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Research Solutions by 71.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 2,623.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 58,014 shares during the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSSS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.36 million, a P/E ratio of -267.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

In other Research Solutions news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 588,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $40,084.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,561,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,104.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,717 shares of company stock valued at $967,158. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

