Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 444.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 57,514 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6,900.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,179,000.

Shares of EWI stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

