Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth $4,207,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.9% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 142,270 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.7% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,790,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

