Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 370 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

IPAY stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.