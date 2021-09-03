Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 639,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.5% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 194,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 32.2% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 239,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ALEX opened at $21.13 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

