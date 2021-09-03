Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

MMI stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $99,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $433,829.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,112.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $642,598. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

