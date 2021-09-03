Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.72.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

