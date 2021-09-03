Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.30% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 994.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 39,989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter valued at about $380,000.

LEGR opened at $43.89 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71.

