Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.88 million, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.92. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. On average, analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

