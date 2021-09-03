Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

