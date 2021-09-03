Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $420,000 Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sonos by 23.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sonos by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sonos by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONO opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

