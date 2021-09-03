Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $398,000 in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter worth $53,017,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 222.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,660 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 603.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 890,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after acquiring an additional 191,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 47.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 140,011 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.34 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.