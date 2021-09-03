Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $440,000 Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 281,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 45,921 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CORT opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

