Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $573.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

