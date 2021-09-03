OREO (ORE) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,287.00

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, OREO has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. OREO has a total market cap of $26,875.77 and $11,287.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OREO coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,422.19 or 0.99789888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $474.62 or 0.00939320 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.67 or 0.00490153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.00360258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00074877 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004928 BTC.

OREO Profile

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

