Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading Down 2.6%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,019,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 94,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,527,037.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,612 shares of company stock worth $8,130,167. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after buying an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after buying an additional 3,861,302 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $54,581,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

