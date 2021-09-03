Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 614.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 96,747 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 193.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 33,740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

