Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 794 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $53.82.

