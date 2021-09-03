Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of OSCR opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $412,320.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 68,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,426,445 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,353 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,752,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

