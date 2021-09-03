Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $33.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

OVV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. 2,026,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,884. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

