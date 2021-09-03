Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.25 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $8.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.40. 466,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,647. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after acquiring an additional 180,146 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after acquiring an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

