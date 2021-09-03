Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.60. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,949.60 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

