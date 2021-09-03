OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) Insider Sarah Ryan Acquires 3,000 Shares

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) insider Sarah Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$23.87 ($17.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,610.00 ($51,150.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd. This is a boost from OZ Minerals’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. OZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

