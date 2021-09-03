Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.60. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

