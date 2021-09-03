PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) vs. Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Head to Head Survey

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and PacificHealth Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $207.89 million 7.09 -$2.47 billion ($2.86) -2.60 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PacificHealth Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -895.36% -11.19% -8.64% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Cannabis and PacificHealth Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 7 6 0 0 1.46 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 1.84%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and selling of patented premium nutrition tools that enable its consumers to enhance their health, improve their performance and reach their athletic goals. Its principal area of focus is exercise performance and recovery, including optimal weight management. The company was founded by Robert Portman in April 1995 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

